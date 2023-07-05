NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A book checked out of a New Bedford library nearly 120 years ago was finally returned to the library after it was donated to the West Virginia University Library.

Our Nexstar sister station WBOY in West Virginia interviewed Stewart Plein from the West Virginia University Libraries. He said the library received a donation of books and one of those books had a library card slip inside.

The book, titled “An Elementary Treatise on Electricity,” was written by James Clerk Maxwell and published in 1882. At the time of the book being published, electricity had only been invented for use with the first lightbulb three years prior in 1879.

The last due date in the book was for December 10, 1903 at the New Bedford Public Library.

Credit: New Bedford Free Public Library

Credit: New Bedford Free Public Library

Credit: New Bedford Free Public Library

“It’s not often you get a book back after 100 years of circulation,” Jodi Goodman from the New Bedford Public Library told WBOY.

So what would the overdue fine be on a 119-year late book? According to Goodman, the library only has a late fee limit of $2. However, WBOY did the math if the book had a fee of 5 cents a day, which is the library’s typical daily late fee. The book has been checked out for 43,664 days, meaning is would have come out to an uncapped fee of $2,483.20.

The New Bedford Public Library was established in 1852 and is one of the earliest free municipal libraries in the United States.