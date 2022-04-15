BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Another monumental occasion in sports kicks off in Boston this coming Monday!

That’s the 126th Boston Marathon and the excitement is starting to build.

It’s been three years since the race took place on Patriot’s Day and it’s been a tough few years for everyone in the Bay State. The marathon is providing hope to fans and runners alike.

Monday’s race also marks the 50th anniversary since women were allowed to compete in the race. The Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annually ran marathon in the world.

22News spoke with some of the runners on their excitement over the Marathon’s return.

“Everyone’s gonna be jazzed up, it was awesome in October,” Griffin Knowlton told 22News.

“It’s huge, it’s almost like a holiday, everything shuts down, we’re from Cincinnati so we’re not used to this,

said Stacy Bosch.

The Boston Athletic Association is expecting close to half a million spectators. 22News will be covering the Boston Marathon this Monday all our platforms.