15-year-old boy charged with damaging cruiser after Boston protests

Protesters demonstrate Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Boston, over the death of George Floyd, a black man who was in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the vandalism and arson of a Boston police cruiser late last month during a during a violent night in the city that followed a day of peaceful protests over the killing of George Floyd.

The teen from Framingham, whose name was not made public because of his age, faces juvenile charges of arson and inciting a riot.

Several people participated in breaking the vehicle’s windows and setting it on fire and the investigation is ongoing, police said in a statement Thursday.

The FBI and Boston police earlier this week released surveillance images and asked for the public’s help in identifying two people who were seen near the police cruiser at about 9:30 p.m. on May 31.