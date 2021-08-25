15,739 breakthrough COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts; 3,098 reported in one week

BOSTON (SHNS) – A total of 15,739 breakthrough COVID-19 infections in people fully vaccinated against the virus have now been recorded in Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health reported Tuesday.

The new total, as of Aug. 21, represents an increase of 3,098 from the previous week’s report and accounts for 0.35 percent of the more than 4.4 million fully vaccinated Bay Staters. Of those 15,739 cases, 571 people have been hospitalized and 131 have died.

The 3,098 new breakthrough cases over the seven-day period is more than the 2,672 logged the prior week. Based on the seven-day average of 1226.9 daily new cases that DPH reported for Aug. 21, the 3,098 breakthrough infections make up about 36 percent of all COVID-19 cases confirmed in Massachusetts that week.

In the previous week, breakthrough cases represented 40 percent of the total. The DPH has cautioned that there are probably more breakthrough infections and hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people than it counts and can report.