BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Grants totaling $1,217,619 have been awarded for 26 climate action projects across the state.

The money is slated to support cities and towns in their efforts to improve land use practices, diversify housing choices, mitigate and prepare for climate change impacts, and otherwise plan, regulate, and act to conserve and develop land consistent with the Massachusetts’ Sustainable Development Principles.

The funding is made available through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Land Use Planning Assistance Grant Program.

“In 2018, the Baker-Polito Administration created the Land Use Planning Assistance Grant Program, and since that time, over $7 million has been invested into 125 local projects across the Commonwealth,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “Many of the projects being funded through this grant program will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which is critical as we strive to mitigate the impacts of climate change. We are eager to continue to work with our municipal and local partners to make communities in Massachusetts better and more resilient places to live and work.”

Sixteen communities in western Massachusetts will be receiving grant awards. Below is a listing of all grant recipients statewide:

Applicant Community Project Grant Amount Maynard Acton & Maynard Powder Mill Road Corridor Zoning Implementation Project $35,000 Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC) Great Barrington, Lanesborough, Lenox, Monterey, and Williamstown. Decarbonizing Berkshire County $37,500 BRPC Sheffield Housing Production Plan Implementation $25,000 Burlington Burlington Form Based Code $50,000 Cape Cod Commission (CCC) Chatham, Eastham, Provincetown, Truro, & Wellfleet Regulatory Tools for Development in the Floodplain $148,534 Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission (CMRPC) Auburn Auburn Housing Production Plan Update $11,250 CMRPC Hardwick Hardwick Open Space and Recreation Plan Update $10,875 CMRPC Princeton Princeton Ecotourism Economic Development Plan $33,425 CMRPC Regionwide Project Build-Out Analysis Pilot $24,930 CMRPC Rutland Rutland Master Plan Update $28,105 Dracut Dracut MBTA Housing Requirements $40,000 Franklin Regional Council of Governments (FRCOG) Ashfield, Buckland, Colrain, Deerfield, & Shutesbury Regional Pollinator Habitat Corridor Action Plan & Pollinator Toolkit $50,500 Littleton Littleton TOD Zoning to meet MBTA Zoning Requirements $50,000 Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) Framingham and Malden Climate Action Roadmap Development $100,000 Milton Milton East Milton Overlay Zoning $40,000 Montachusett Regional Planning Commission (MRPC) Lunenburg MBTA Housing Requirements $30,000 MRPC Shirley Master Plan Implementation $25,000 Merrimack Valley Planning Commission (MVPC) Amesbury, Andover, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Lawrence, Merrimac, Methuen, Newbury, North Andover, Rowley, Salisbury, and West Newbury Housing Production Plan update for 14 communities $140,000 Nahant Nahant MBTA Communities Compliant Zoning $34,950 Newburyport Newburyport Waterfront West Overlay Zoning District $50,000 Pittsfield Pittsfield Morningside and West Side Neighborhood Rezoning $41,250 Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC) Belchertown, Monson, and Ware Regulating Battery Energy Storage Best Practices and Model Zoning Bylaw/Ordinance $16,000 Rockland Rockland MBTA Communities Compliance and Development of a Façade Improvement Program $20,300 Southwick Southwick Master Plan $50,000 Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD) Dighton, Middleboro, and other SRPEDD communities Open Space Development Bylaws $75,000 Swampscott Swampscott Climate Action and Resilience Plan $50,000

Information on the Land Use Planning Grant Program can be found on the program’s webpage.