BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Grants totaling $1,217,619 have been awarded for 26 climate action projects across the state.
The money is slated to support cities and towns in their efforts to improve land use practices, diversify housing choices, mitigate and prepare for climate change impacts, and otherwise plan, regulate, and act to conserve and develop land consistent with the Massachusetts’ Sustainable Development Principles.
The funding is made available through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Land Use Planning Assistance Grant Program.
“In 2018, the Baker-Polito Administration created the Land Use Planning Assistance Grant Program, and since that time, over $7 million has been invested into 125 local projects across the Commonwealth,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “Many of the projects being funded through this grant program will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which is critical as we strive to mitigate the impacts of climate change. We are eager to continue to work with our municipal and local partners to make communities in Massachusetts better and more resilient places to live and work.”
Sixteen communities in western Massachusetts will be receiving grant awards. Below is a listing of all grant recipients statewide:
|Applicant
|Community
|Project
|Grant Amount
|Maynard
|Acton & Maynard
|Powder Mill Road Corridor Zoning Implementation Project
|$35,000
|Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC)
|Great Barrington, Lanesborough, Lenox, Monterey, and Williamstown.
|Decarbonizing Berkshire County
|$37,500
|BRPC
|Sheffield
|Housing Production Plan Implementation
|$25,000
|Burlington
|Burlington
|Form Based Code
|$50,000
|Cape Cod Commission (CCC)
|Chatham, Eastham, Provincetown, Truro, & Wellfleet
|Regulatory Tools for Development in the Floodplain
|$148,534
|Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission (CMRPC)
|Auburn
|Auburn Housing Production Plan Update
|$11,250
|CMRPC
|Hardwick
|Hardwick Open Space and Recreation Plan Update
|$10,875
|CMRPC
|Princeton
|Princeton Ecotourism Economic Development Plan
|$33,425
|CMRPC
|Regionwide Project
|Build-Out Analysis Pilot
|$24,930
|CMRPC
|Rutland
|Rutland Master Plan Update
|$28,105
|Dracut
|Dracut
|MBTA Housing Requirements
|$40,000
|Franklin Regional Council of Governments (FRCOG)
|Ashfield, Buckland, Colrain, Deerfield, & Shutesbury
|Regional Pollinator Habitat Corridor Action Plan & Pollinator Toolkit
|$50,500
|Littleton
|Littleton
|TOD Zoning to meet MBTA Zoning Requirements
|$50,000
|Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC)
|Framingham and Malden
|Climate Action Roadmap Development
|$100,000
|Milton
|Milton
|East Milton Overlay Zoning
|$40,000
|Montachusett Regional Planning Commission (MRPC)
|Lunenburg
|MBTA Housing Requirements
|$30,000
|MRPC
|Shirley
|Master Plan Implementation
|$25,000
|Merrimack Valley Planning Commission (MVPC)
|Amesbury, Andover, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Lawrence, Merrimac, Methuen, Newbury, North Andover, Rowley, Salisbury, and West Newbury
|Housing Production Plan update for 14 communities
|$140,000
|Nahant
|Nahant
|MBTA Communities Compliant Zoning
|$34,950
|Newburyport
|Newburyport
|Waterfront West Overlay Zoning District
|$50,000
|Pittsfield
|Pittsfield
|Morningside and West Side Neighborhood Rezoning
|$41,250
|Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC)
|Belchertown, Monson, and Ware
|Regulating Battery Energy Storage Best Practices and Model Zoning Bylaw/Ordinance
|$16,000
|Rockland
|Rockland
|MBTA Communities Compliance and Development of a Façade Improvement Program
|$20,300
|Southwick
|Southwick
|Master Plan
|$50,000
|Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD)
|Dighton, Middleboro, and other SRPEDD communities
|Open Space Development Bylaws
|$75,000
|Swampscott
|Swampscott
|Climate Action and Resilience Plan
|$50,000
Information on the Land Use Planning Grant Program can be found on the program’s webpage.