BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– Grants totaling $1,217,619 have been awarded for 26 climate action projects across the state.

The money is slated to support cities and towns in their efforts to improve land use practices, diversify housing choices, mitigate and prepare for climate change impacts, and otherwise plan, regulate, and act to conserve and develop land consistent with the Massachusetts’ Sustainable Development Principles.

The funding is made available through the Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs (EEA) Land Use Planning Assistance Grant Program.

“In 2018, the Baker-Polito Administration created the Land Use Planning Assistance Grant Program, and since that time, over $7 million has been invested into 125 local projects across the Commonwealth,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card. “Many of the projects being funded through this grant program will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions, which is critical as we strive to mitigate the impacts of climate change. We are eager to continue to work with our municipal and local partners to make communities in Massachusetts better and more resilient places to live and work.”

Sixteen communities in western Massachusetts will be receiving grant awards. Below is a listing of all grant recipients statewide:

ApplicantCommunityProjectGrant Amount
MaynardActon & MaynardPowder Mill Road Corridor Zoning Implementation Project$35,000
Berkshire Regional Planning Commission (BRPC)Great Barrington, Lanesborough, Lenox, Monterey, and Williamstown.Decarbonizing Berkshire County$37,500
BRPCSheffieldHousing Production Plan Implementation$25,000
BurlingtonBurlingtonForm Based Code$50,000
Cape Cod Commission (CCC)Chatham, Eastham, Provincetown, Truro, & WellfleetRegulatory Tools for Development in the Floodplain$148,534
Central Massachusetts Regional Planning Commission (CMRPC)AuburnAuburn Housing Production Plan Update$11,250
CMRPCHardwickHardwick Open Space and Recreation Plan Update$10,875
CMRPCPrincetonPrinceton Ecotourism Economic Development Plan$33,425
CMRPCRegionwide ProjectBuild-Out Analysis Pilot$24,930
CMRPCRutlandRutland Master Plan Update$28,105
DracutDracutMBTA Housing Requirements$40,000
Franklin Regional Council of Governments (FRCOG)Ashfield, Buckland, Colrain, Deerfield, & ShutesburyRegional Pollinator Habitat Corridor Action Plan & Pollinator Toolkit$50,500
LittletonLittletonTOD Zoning to meet MBTA Zoning Requirements$50,000
Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC)Framingham and MaldenClimate Action Roadmap Development$100,000
MiltonMiltonEast Milton Overlay Zoning$40,000
Montachusett Regional Planning Commission (MRPC)LunenburgMBTA Housing Requirements$30,000
MRPCShirleyMaster Plan Implementation$25,000
Merrimack Valley Planning Commission (MVPC)Amesbury, Andover, Boxford, Georgetown, Groveland, Haverhill, Lawrence, Merrimac, Methuen, Newbury, North Andover, Rowley, Salisbury, and West NewburyHousing Production Plan update for 14 communities$140,000
NahantNahantMBTA Communities Compliant Zoning$34,950
NewburyportNewburyportWaterfront West Overlay Zoning District$50,000
PittsfieldPittsfieldMorningside and West Side Neighborhood Rezoning$41,250
Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC)Belchertown, Monson, and WareRegulating Battery Energy Storage Best Practices and Model Zoning Bylaw/Ordinance$16,000
RocklandRocklandMBTA Communities Compliance and Development of a Façade Improvement Program$20,300
SouthwickSouthwickMaster Plan$50,000
Southeastern Regional Planning and Economic Development District (SRPEDD)Dighton, Middleboro, and other SRPEDD communitiesOpen Space Development Bylaws$75,000
SwampscottSwampscottClimate Action and Resilience Plan$50,000

Information on the Land Use Planning Grant Program can be found on the program’s webpage.