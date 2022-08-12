MIDDLEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Middlefield Fair kicks off Friday night for a weekend of festivities in western Hampshire County.

The 167th annual fair begins at 4 p.m. Friday at 7 Bell Road in Middlefield and runs through Sunday.

There will be horse, oxen and truck pulls, free kids activities, and live music. Friday is the Diesel truck pull and 4×4’s are scheduled for Saturday morning. Sunday, don’t miss the pancake breakfast, the cattle and car shows, and the garden tractor pull.

Tickets are $7, $5 for seniors and active military and veterans get in free.

Middlefield Fair 2022 Schedule

(schedule subject to change)

Friday Night, August 12th – Gate opens @ 4pm

4:00 PM Fair officially opens – Exhibit Hall, Art Barn, Fair and Farm Museum

4:00 PM Opening ceremony – Flag raising with Ray Gero

6:00 PM Diesel truck weigh-in

6:00 PM Fair Bingo

7:00 PM Ken Boisseau Memorial Diesel Truck Pull

7:00 PM Just-N-Kase Band

7:00 PM Children’s Scooter Giveaway

Saturday, August 13th – Gate opens @ 8am

8-11 AM Breakfast – Fair Food Booth

8:00 AM 4×4 Truck Pull Weigh-in

9:00 AM Exhibit Hall, Art Barn, Fair and Farm Museum, Midway, Bubba’s Snakes and Reptiles

10:00 AM Oxen Pull All Day one hour between each class

10:00 AM 4×4 Truck Pulls Begin

10:00 AM Kid’s Zone opens – paid games and free activities

12:00 Noon Family Fun Games: Children’s Chicken Chucking, Lady’s Skillet Toss & Men’s Chainsaw Throwing

12-5 PM Dining Hall Ham Dinner

12-5 PM Balloon Ben

1:00 PM Henry the Juggler – sponsored by the Cultural Council

2:00 PM Highwaymen Show

2:00 PM Face Painting

2:30 PM Tug-O-War – after second truck class

4:00 PM Kid’s Pie Eating Contest

6:00 PM 4×4 Truck Pulls Continue

7:00 PM Charlie Hunter and Friends Band

7:30 PM Children’s Scooter Giveaway

Sunday, August 14th – Gate opens @ 8am