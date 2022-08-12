MIDDLEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Middlefield Fair kicks off Friday night for a weekend of festivities in western Hampshire County.

The 167th annual fair begins at 4 p.m. Friday at 7 Bell Road in Middlefield and runs through Sunday.
There will be horse, oxen and truck pulls, free kids activities, and live music. Friday is the Diesel truck pull and 4×4’s are scheduled for Saturday morning. Sunday, don’t miss the pancake breakfast, the cattle and car shows, and the garden tractor pull.

Tickets are $7, $5 for seniors and active military and veterans get in free.

Middlefield Fair 2022 Schedule

(schedule subject to change)

Friday Night, August 12th – Gate opens @ 4pm

  • 4:00 PM Fair officially opens – Exhibit Hall, Art Barn, Fair and Farm Museum
  • 4:00 PM         Opening ceremony – Flag raising with Ray Gero
  • 6:00 PM         Diesel truck weigh-in
  • 6:00 PM      Fair Bingo
  • 7:00 PM Ken Boisseau Memorial Diesel Truck Pull
  • 7:00 PM Just-N-Kase Band
  • 7:00 PM Children’s Scooter Giveaway

Saturday, August 13th – Gate opens @ 8am

  • 8-11 AM       Breakfast – Fair Food Booth
  • 8:00 AM      4×4 Truck Pull Weigh-in
  • 9:00 AM       Exhibit Hall, Art Barn, Fair and Farm Museum, Midway, Bubba’s Snakes and Reptiles
  • 10:00 AM Oxen Pull All Day one hour between each class
  • 10:00 AM 4×4 Truck Pulls Begin
  • 10:00 AM Kid’s Zone opens – paid games and free activities
  • 12:00 Noon Family Fun Games: Children’s Chicken Chucking, Lady’s Skillet Toss & Men’s Chainsaw Throwing
  • 12-5 PM       Dining Hall Ham Dinner
  • 12-5 PM Balloon Ben
  • 1:00 PM Henry the Juggler – sponsored by the Cultural Council    
  • 2:00 PM Highwaymen Show    
  • 2:00 PM Face Painting    
  • 2:30 PM Tug-O-War – after second truck class      
  • 4:00 PM Kid’s Pie Eating Contest      
  • 6:00 PM 4×4 Truck Pulls Continue
  • 7:00 PM Charlie Hunter and Friends Band
  • 7:30 PM       Children’s Scooter Giveaway

Sunday, August 14th – Gate opens @ 8am

  • 8-11 AM       Pancake Breakfast – Fair Food Booth
  • 9:00 AM       Exhibit Hall, Art Barn, Fair and Farm Museum, Midway, Bubba’s Snakes and Reptiles
  • 10:00 AM Bruce Mandel Music
  • 10:00 AM    Kid’s Zone opens – paid games and free activities
  • 10:30 AM    Cattle Show
  • 11:00 AM     Car and Tractor Show 
  • 11:00 AM Face Painting
  • 12 Noon Garden Tractor Pulls – All Ages, All Sizes!
  • 12 Noon       Horse Pull – All Day One hour between each class
  • 12-4 PM       Dining Hall Turkey Dinner
  • 2:00 PM Fiddlers
  • 4:00 PM       Kids Pie Eating Contest
  • 5:00 PM       Children’s Scooter Giveaway
  • 8:00 PM       Auction of Extra Foods