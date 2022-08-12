MIDDLEFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Middlefield Fair kicks off Friday night for a weekend of festivities in western Hampshire County.
The 167th annual fair begins at 4 p.m. Friday at 7 Bell Road in Middlefield and runs through Sunday.
There will be horse, oxen and truck pulls, free kids activities, and live music. Friday is the Diesel truck pull and 4×4’s are scheduled for Saturday morning. Sunday, don’t miss the pancake breakfast, the cattle and car shows, and the garden tractor pull.
Tickets are $7, $5 for seniors and active military and veterans get in free.
Middlefield Fair 2022 Schedule
(schedule subject to change)
Friday Night, August 12th – Gate opens @ 4pm
- 4:00 PM Fair officially opens – Exhibit Hall, Art Barn, Fair and Farm Museum
- 4:00 PM Opening ceremony – Flag raising with Ray Gero
- 6:00 PM Diesel truck weigh-in
- 6:00 PM Fair Bingo
- 7:00 PM Ken Boisseau Memorial Diesel Truck Pull
- 7:00 PM Just-N-Kase Band
- 7:00 PM Children’s Scooter Giveaway
Saturday, August 13th – Gate opens @ 8am
- 8-11 AM Breakfast – Fair Food Booth
- 8:00 AM 4×4 Truck Pull Weigh-in
- 9:00 AM Exhibit Hall, Art Barn, Fair and Farm Museum, Midway, Bubba’s Snakes and Reptiles
- 10:00 AM Oxen Pull All Day one hour between each class
- 10:00 AM 4×4 Truck Pulls Begin
- 10:00 AM Kid’s Zone opens – paid games and free activities
- 12:00 Noon Family Fun Games: Children’s Chicken Chucking, Lady’s Skillet Toss & Men’s Chainsaw Throwing
- 12-5 PM Dining Hall Ham Dinner
- 12-5 PM Balloon Ben
- 1:00 PM Henry the Juggler – sponsored by the Cultural Council
- 2:00 PM Highwaymen Show
- 2:00 PM Face Painting
- 2:30 PM Tug-O-War – after second truck class
- 4:00 PM Kid’s Pie Eating Contest
- 6:00 PM 4×4 Truck Pulls Continue
- 7:00 PM Charlie Hunter and Friends Band
- 7:30 PM Children’s Scooter Giveaway
Sunday, August 14th – Gate opens @ 8am
- 8-11 AM Pancake Breakfast – Fair Food Booth
- 9:00 AM Exhibit Hall, Art Barn, Fair and Farm Museum, Midway, Bubba’s Snakes and Reptiles
- 10:00 AM Bruce Mandel Music
- 10:00 AM Kid’s Zone opens – paid games and free activities
- 10:30 AM Cattle Show
- 11:00 AM Car and Tractor Show
- 11:00 AM Face Painting
- 12 Noon Garden Tractor Pulls – All Ages, All Sizes!
- 12 Noon Horse Pull – All Day One hour between each class
- 12-4 PM Dining Hall Turkey Dinner
- 2:00 PM Fiddlers
- 4:00 PM Kids Pie Eating Contest
- 5:00 PM Children’s Scooter Giveaway
- 8:00 PM Auction of Extra Foods