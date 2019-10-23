17 additional vaping-related illnesses reported in Massachusetts

BOSTON, Mass (WWLP) – 17 more cases of vaping-associated pulmonary injury have been reported by State Public Health Officials on Wednesday.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, there are now a total of 46 cases, 16 confirmed and 30 probable sent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaping-Associated Pulmonary Injury Weekly Update Report

Of the 46 cases reported to the CDC, 27 of the patients are female and 19 are male; 40 of the patients were hospitalized as a result of their illness.

A Hampshire County woman in her 60s has died from a vaping-associated lung injury, making her the first in the state.

First vaping-related death in Massachusetts reported in Hampshire County

According to the DPH, an ingredient found in marijuana, vaping tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), was reported in 31 of the 46 cases. 19 reported using THC only, 12 reported THC and nicotine and 11 reported vaping nicotine only.

Twenty-one cases were under the age of 30, fourteen were between the ages of 30 and 49, eleven were over the age of 50.

“According to the latest CDC guidance, because the specific cause or causes of vaping-associated lung injury are not yet known, the only way to assure that people are not at risk while the investigation continues is to refrain from using all e-cigarette and vaping products.” Massachusetts Department of Public Health

All patients have reported a history of using an e-cigarette or vaping product. No single product has been linked to all cases of vaping related lung injury.

Governor Charlie Baker announced a four-month statewide ban on sales of all vaping products in Massachusetts on September 24th.

Individuals who are vaping are encouraged to call the Massachusetts Smokers’ Helpline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW or visit Mass.gov/QuitVaping to connect to treatment.

If you are experiencing unexplained progressive symptoms of shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, cough, or weight loss, of any severity, and an abnormal chest imaging study associated with vaping, click here to report it to the DPH.

You can also click here for more information on the vaping ban.

