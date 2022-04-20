METHUEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A man from Methuen bought two $20 scratch tickets after his friend refused to accept cash for fixing his son’s guitar and offered to split the winnings.

According to the Massachusetts Lottery website, Eric Cochrane of Methuen has claimed a $1 million prize (before taxes) in the Lottery’s “10,000,000 Winter Riches” instant ticket game on April 15. Eric chose the cash option on its prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes).

Aware that Eric’s son had a health issue earlier in the week, his friend, John Galvin did not charge for repairing his son’s guitar. After John refused on accepting at least $40, Eric bought two $20 scratch tickets, winning $1 million prize. Eric plans to split his winnings with his friend when he told him,”if I win $1 million, we are splitting it.”

He bought the winning ticket at Howe Street Superette located at 163 Howe Street in Methuen. The retailer will get a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The “10,000,000 Winter Riches” is a $20 Massachusetts lottery scratch ticket.