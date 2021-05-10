$2.3M awarded to provide recovery services for Black, Latino men after release from prison

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the Department of Public Health announced Monday that $2.3 million in grants will be awarded to provide recovery-based services for Black and Latino men who are at risk of deadly overdoses upon release from incarceration.

According to the Massachusetts DPH, the pilot program will serve Black and Latino men with a history of substance misuse who are incarcerated in Suffolk, Essex, Worcester, and Hampden counties.

Local non-profit, community-based organizations will provide culturally responsive wraparound services and case management pre-and post-release, including individual recovery support from any substance of use.

The award recipients are the following:

Casa Esperanza, Inc. and Fathers’ Uplift in Suffolk County

Greater Lawrence Family Health Center in Essex County (in collaboration with the Lynn Community Health Center)

Legendary Legacies in Worcester County

New North Citizens’ Council in Hampden County

The organizations are located in areas that have higher rates of deadly opioid overdoses among Black and Latino men. The organizations will also provide physical space for programming.

“Studies have shown that incarcerated individuals who participate in reentry programs are less likely to relapse after treatment for substance use,” Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders said. “This award is part of our ongoing effort to dismantle barriers to substance use treatment services especially in communities of color.”

The DPH also said the organizations will work in collaboration with county sheriff’s departments and provide programming services to eligible men during reentry planning which will be approximately six months before release.

The grant award will continue until August 2026, with $460,000 distributed to each program annually.

The program is funded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment block grant and the CDC Overdose to Action grant.