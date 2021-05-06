2.77 million fully vaccinated in MA

Massachusetts

by: Katie Lannan, State House News Service

Posted: / Updated:

BOSTON (SHNS) – About 60,000 more people in Massachusetts were reported as fully vaccinated between Wednesday and Thursday, according to Department of Public Health figures.

The latest daily update shows 2,774,629 people in Massachusetts have completed their COVID-19 vaccine regimen, including 216,680 who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot.

More than 3.7 million people have received at least one Pfizer or Moderna dose.

So far, the DPH said, Massachusetts has administered 83.8 percent of the 7,759,930 doses shipped here by the federal government. 

