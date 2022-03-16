TEMPLETON, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people arrested for illegally killing a deer with a crossbow in November of 2021, now face 56 additional charges.

An officer on patrol that night came across a vehicle that was using a spotlight to search the surrounding area. The group of three spotted a decoy deer, thinking it was real and shot it with a crossbow. After realizing that it was a decoy, the group attempted to leave the area, however, they were stopped by police.

While the group was being interrogated, an additional deer was found and was taken illegally. The crossbow and deer meat were confiscated and the car was impounded.

Original Charges

Discharge of Crossbow within 150′ of a roadway

Illegal Hunting with a crossbow

Hunting with an aid of a motor vehicle

Hunting with an Artificial Light

Hunting After Hours

Tagging Violation

Hunting Public Land without a Permit

As of Wednesday, 56 additional charges have been placed on 2 out of the 3 people in the group. This includes more charges of illegally killing five additional deer within the same region.

The State of New Hampshire is considering further charges from the illegal harvest and transport of deer across state lines. This case launched an investigation into potential violations of the federal Lacey Act. This resulted in this case being reported to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services.

The two people were arraigned on March 15 and were required to surrender all bows, crossbows, and hunting licenses. In addition, their hunting privileges have been taken away throughout the Commonwealth until the case is closed.

Two arrested have been charged with the following: