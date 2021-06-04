2 Braintree Police officers shot multiple times; K-9 and suspect killed

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP/WWLP) — Two Braintree Police officers were injured and a police K-9 and the suspect were killed Friday in a shooting during an investigation into a domestic dispute, authorities said.

The two Braintree officers were each shot multiple times after they went searching for the suspect who had fled into the woods, authorities said.

The police dog, K9 Kitt, was killed in the gunfire.

Photo: Braintree Police Department

Both officers were in surgery Friday afternoon, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey told reporters. Their conditions remained unknown as of Friday night.

“We think things look pretty good, but they are uncertain,” Morrissey said about the condition of the officers.

Neither the names of the officers nor the suspect were immediately released. But Morrissey said the suspect appears to have been “well known to police.”

Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois said the officers were “essentially ambushed” by the suspect, who authorities believe had two handguns.

K9 Kitt was first assigned to Officer Cushing as a pup 11-years-ago. He helped arrest “countless criminals, often in the night through thick brush, and insane weather.”

“You found bad guys, wandered elderly, firearms and other ballistics evidence, the department stated in a Facebook post. “We will forever miss and remember you, buddy.”