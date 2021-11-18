2 dead, 2 seriously injured in separate crashes

WEYMOUTH, Mass. (AP) — Two people died and two others were seriously injured in separate accidents on Massachusetts roads early Thursday, state police said.

The first crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 3 in Weymouth. Massachusetts State Police said a driver was killed and his passenger suffered serious injuries in the single-car crash.

Police said the car veered off the highway and ended up in a wooded area. The driver, Michael Spinola, 29, of Scituate, died at the scene.

A passenger, identified only as a 28-year-old Scituate man, was taken to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries.

State police then responded to a fatal crash in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood a few minutes later. They said two cars collided at around 2:24 a.m. on the Southeast Expressway.

Christopher Dopson, 41, of Randolph, had been driving in the wrong direction and collided head-on with another vehicle and died on scene.

The other driver, identified only as a 34-year-old Randolph resident, was taken to Boston Medical Center with serious injuries.

Both crashes remain under investigation.