2 dead in house fire, overloaded power strip focus of probe

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

FITCHBURG, Mass. (AP) — Two men were killed early Sunday morning in a Massachusetts house fire that officials say may have been caused by an overloaded power strip.

The fire in Fitchburg was reported at about 12:30 a.m. Firefighters found one man on the first floor and the other on the second floor, officials said. Both were pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The names of the two men have not been released.

Jennifer Mieth, a spokeswoman for the state fire marshal’s office, said an overloaded power strip was the initial focus of the investigation and it appeared the home had no smoke alarms.

A strong smell of chemicals prompted a hazardous materials response. Authorities said the smell appeared to come from a photography lab in the home.

