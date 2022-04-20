MORGAN, Vt. (AP) — Two Massachusetts men have drowned in a northern Vermont lake while kayaking, Vermont State Police said.

The bodies of Aidan Connolly, 27, of Roslindale, Massachusetts, and Nicholas Samuels, 29, of Weston, Massachusetts, were recovered from Lake Seymore in Morgan Tuesday evening, police said.

They had set out in a single kayak from a protected cove in cold, rainy and windy conditions that became worse while they were on the water, police said. The lake became choppy with significant waves, ice and slush, police said.

Their bodies were found about 100 yards from shore, police said. Autopsies will be performed to confirm the cause and manner of death, police said.