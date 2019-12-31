2 Massachusetts State Troopers injured in separate overnight crashes

WEST BRIDGEWATER/WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Massachusetts State Troopers are recovering, after being injured in separate overnight crashes that happened within an hour of each other.

The first crash happened on Route 24 northbound in West Bridgewater just after 10:00 A.M. According to State Police spokesman David Procopio, the trooper had pulled over a vehicle for a traffic stop, when his cruiser was struck from behind by another car. The trooper, who was out of his cruiser at the time, was hurt when he jumped a guardrail to avoid being struck by one of the vehicles.

A woman in the vehicle that the trooper stopped was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton for minor injuries.

Almost exactly one hour later, a trooper was injured following an incident on the Mass Pike eastbound in Warren. Procopio says that trooper was out of his cruiser investigating a crash, when another vehicle struck his cruiser from behind. The trooper was either struck by his own cruiser or that other vehicle.

Both troopers are expected to recover from their injuries, and investigators are still looking into the circumstances that led up to the crashes.