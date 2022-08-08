SALEM, Mass. (WWLP) – MSPCA-Angell and Northeast Animal Shelter have taken 20 homeless cats to Massachusetts as the flooding remains a threat in Kentucky.

At least 37 people have died while hundreds of people remained unaccounted after one of the nation’s poorest regions was swamped by nearly a foot of rain. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday are meeting with families and viewing damage from storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky’s history.

The MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter partner with ASPCA to bring 20 homeless shelter cats, ranging from seven years old to as young as just three-months-old, from flood-ravaged Kentucky to Massachusetts on August 6th.

To help MSPCA offset the costs of caring for the new cats donate at mspca.org/kentuckycats. The cats will be available for adoption after completing mandatory two-day quarantine and receiving any medical care.

The MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter received 20 homeless shelter cats from flood-ravaged Kentucky (Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

One of the cats from Kentucky that arrived at the Northeast Animal Shelter (Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

The 20 homeless shelter cats arrived in Massachusetts on August 6 (Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

The MSPCA and Northeast Animal Shelter partner with ASPCA to bring 20 homeless shelter cats from flood-ravaged Kentucky to Massachusetts (Courtesy: MSPCA-Angell)

“We’re taking cats that were already in the shelters prior to the flooding,” said Mike Keiley, MSPCA-Angell director of adoption centers and programs. “By doing so, we’re freeing up space for Kentucky shelters to help owned cats that have been displaced by the disaster, while at the same time giving the homeless cats the opportunity to find new loving homes in Massachusetts—even if it means we’re now near capacity in our own adoption centers, and very much need adopters to step forward and apply to take an animal home.”