2020 census shows Holyoke lost residents while Springfield increased

BOSTON (WWLP) – Data from the 2020 census shows that Massachusetts grew in population, making us a larger, more diverse state.

In Boston, population levels skyrocketed over the last 10 years, but the same can’t be said for western Massachusetts. That’s where the redistricting process comes into play. To make sure every Massachusetts resident has equal representation at the Statehouse and in Congress, new district lines must be drawn.

According to Secretary of State William Galvin, the city of Holyoke lost population while the city of Springfield gained residents. Galvin released a draft of the newly drawn districts and it put Representative Orlando Ramos in a precinct that is currently overseen by Rep. Bud Williams.

At this point, neither lawmaker seems too worried about losing their seat.

“So, I’m not as concerned at all about potentially what those lines and what the district is going to look like in the end,” said Rep. Ramos.

The redistricting committee has been meeting regularly to try and draft up new district lines before the fall elections. Secretary Galvin said the census data is good news overall for Massachusetts residents because we get to keep all nine of our seats in congress.

What might change is who your representative is, and how many senators each region gets.