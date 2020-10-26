2020 election seeing record-level early voter turnout

A roll of “I Voted!” stickers are shown, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Miami-Dade County Elections Department in Doral, Fla. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis extended the state’s voter registration deadline after heavy traffic crashed the state’s online system and potentially prevented thousands of enrolling to cast ballots in next month’s presidential election. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – More than 2 million Massachusetts voters have already participated ahead of election day.



Eight days away now until election day, November 3, and already a record number of people are taking advantage of early voting. More people already have cast ballots in this year’s presidential election than voted early or absentee in the 2016 presidential race.

In Massachusetts, more than 2.5 million voters have participated in early voting or applied to vote by mail as of Monday afternoon. Northampton city clerk Pam Powers has been keeping track of the voter turnout in the city. She said despite a low turnout right now she expects it to pick up as we get closer to election day.

Powers told 22News, “It’s not as busy as we thought it would be but it could pick up by the end of the week because as you know, Friday is the last day to vote early in person.”

Powers also said that the mail ballots are also accounting for a large percent of early voting as well.

“We have about 10,000 requests in for vote by mail ballots and about 8,000 of those have already been returned,” said Powers.

According to the state, almost half of voters have either applied to vote by mail or have early voted in person, and about one-third have already voted.

Of those who have received a mail-in ballot, 72.8 percent have already returned it. Early voting goes until Oct. 30 and mail-in voters have until Nov. 3 to have their ballots postmarked.