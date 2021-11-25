2021 holiday season is somewhat normal again in Massachusetts

(WWLP) – After the trials and tribulations of the 2020 holiday season, this year things are starting to feel somewhat normal again.

As of today, Massachusetts has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country with about 85% of residents that have gotten at least one shot.

Last year during the holidays state leaders begged residents not to gather, but now that the vaccine has been distributed and cases have dropped significantly. Governor Charlie Baker is telling residents they can once again enjoy thanksgiving together.

“I think people should enjoy their Thanksgiving, here in Massachusetts almost 5 million people are fully vaccinated and more than 5 million people have received at least one shot,” said Governor Baker.

Residents that are unvaccinated are still asked to use caution this holiday season – especially when they are around people that are over the age of 65.That includes practicing good hygiene, wearing masks indoors, opening windows, and staying 6 feet apart.