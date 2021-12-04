22 Year Anniversary of the Worcester Six Fire

WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been over 22 years since the six Worcester firefighters died battling a fire in a vacant warehouse.

On December 3rd, 1999 a massive fire started at the Worcester Cold Storage building. Six firefighters had become lost inside the massive warehouse while looking for two homeless people they thought were inside.

Since this fire local fire departments have made significant changes especially when it comes to dealing with fires in abandoned buildings. Additionally, fire departments have designated safety officers to find out where firefighters are at all times.