SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – BusinessWest announced its 40 under 40 Class of 2023, the 17th compilation of rising figures in the regional business community.

The class of 2023 will celebrate at the annual 40 Under Forty Gala on Thursday at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. The program will be live-streamed on businesswest.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. During the program, the winner of the Alumni Achievement Award, created in 2015 to recognize the 40 Under Forty honoree who has most impressively built upon his or her track record of success in business and in service to the community will be announced.

More than 120 nominations were received for this year’s 40 Under Forty class, with entries scored by a panel of five judges who weighed everything from career accomplishments to involvement in the community.

The members of the 40 Under Forty Class of 2023 are:

Tiffany Allecia, Executive Director, Springfield Creative City Collective Adam Baker, Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer, Greenfield Northampton Cooperative Bank Emily Banerjee, Fitness Coach and Owner, BuildEmUp Jennifer Bell, Senior Clinician, Behavioral Health, Commonwealth Care Alliance Andrew Brow, Owner and Chef, HighBrow Inc. Madison Bull, Owner, Madison Bull, LMHC Arlen Carballo, Executive Director of Finance, MGM Springfield Robert Carter, Lead Pastor, All Nations Church Jessica Chapin, Director of Athletics, American International College Jason Curtis, Vice President and Building Services Business Line Leader, Tighe & Bond Aimee Dalenta, Program Chair, Early Childhood Education, Springfield Technical Community College Brianna Drohen, CEO, LaunchSpace Inc. Sarah Erman, Chief Operational Officer, Franklin First Federal Credit Union David Fontaine Jr., CEO, Fontaine Bros., Inc.; President and CEO, F2 Ventures LLC Heather Gawron, Director of Development, Springfield Symphony Orchestra Dr. Seth Gemme, Vice Chair of Clinical Operations for Emergency Medicine, Baystate Medical Center Lucas Giusto, Co-owner, the Naples Group, LLC Daniel Griffin, Owner and Clinic Director, Resilience Physical Therapy and Wellness Jordan Hart, Executive Director, Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce Jessica Holloway, Chief Operations Officer, the Jamrog Group Sara Hulseberg, Owner, Excel Therapy & Conditioning Terrell Joyner, Financial Planner, Charter Oak Financial Ashley LeBlanc, Nurse Practice Manager of Thoracic Surgery and Nursing Director of the Lung Cancer Screening Program, Mercy Medical Center Emily Leonczyk, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, the Markens Group Inc. Delmarina López, Founder, Delmarina Lopez Consulting; Chicopee City Councilor Rob Madrid, President, Digiarks Mike Marcotte, President, Marcotte Ford Jeffery Markham Jr., Program Officer, Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts Stephanie O’Leary, Technology Assurance Manager, KPMG US Nick Pandolfi, Owner, Pandolfi Landscape Construction Amanda Pham, Executive Director, Springfield Redevelopment Authority Dallas Pilecki, Co-owner, Serendipity Psych Israel Rivera, Interim Regional Manager, Families First; Holyoke City Councilor Chelsea Russell, Manager/CPA, Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C. Kyle Snow, President, Snow & Sons Landscaping Ciara Speller, Evening Anchor, WWLP-22 News Andrea St. Louis, Owner, The Tatted Professionals; Director, Jill Ker Conway Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center, Smith College Brian Sullivan, Vice President, Northeast IT Systems Inc. Erica Swallow, Realtor, Turnberg & Swallow Team, Coldwell Banker Realty Ashley Tresoline, Owner, Bella Foodie

Business West is now accepting applications for the class of 2023. To apply, click here.

Latest News