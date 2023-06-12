SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – BusinessWest announced its 40 under 40 Class of 2023, the 17th compilation of rising figures in the regional business community.

The class of 2023 will celebrate at the annual 40 Under Forty Gala on Thursday at the Log Cabin in Holyoke. The program will be live-streamed on businesswest.com beginning at 6:30 p.m. During the program, the winner of the Alumni Achievement Award, created in 2015 to recognize the 40 Under Forty honoree who has most impressively built upon his or her track record of success in business and in service to the community will be announced.

More than 120 nominations were received for this year’s 40 Under Forty class, with entries scored by a panel of five judges who weighed everything from career accomplishments to involvement in the community.

The members of the 40 Under Forty Class of 2023 are:

  1. Tiffany Allecia, Executive Director, Springfield Creative City Collective
  2. Adam Baker, Vice President and Commercial Loan Officer, Greenfield Northampton Cooperative Bank
  3. Emily Banerjee, Fitness Coach and Owner, BuildEmUp
  4. Jennifer Bell, Senior Clinician, Behavioral Health, Commonwealth Care Alliance
  5. Andrew Brow, Owner and Chef, HighBrow Inc.
  6. Madison Bull, Owner, Madison Bull, LMHC
  7. Arlen Carballo, Executive Director of Finance, MGM Springfield
  8. Robert Carter, Lead Pastor, All Nations Church
  9. Jessica Chapin, Director of Athletics, American International College
  10. Jason Curtis, Vice President and Building Services Business Line Leader, Tighe & Bond
  11. Aimee Dalenta, Program Chair, Early Childhood Education, Springfield Technical Community College
  12. Brianna Drohen, CEO, LaunchSpace Inc.
  13. Sarah Erman, Chief Operational Officer, Franklin First Federal Credit Union
  14. David Fontaine Jr., CEO, Fontaine Bros., Inc.; President and CEO, F2 Ventures LLC
  15. Heather Gawron, Director of Development, Springfield Symphony Orchestra
  16. Dr. Seth Gemme, Vice Chair of Clinical Operations for Emergency Medicine, Baystate Medical Center
  17. Lucas Giusto, Co-owner, the Naples Group, LLC
  18. Daniel Griffin, Owner and Clinic Director, Resilience Physical Therapy and Wellness
  19. Jordan Hart, Executive Director, Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce
  20. Jessica Holloway, Chief Operations Officer, the Jamrog Group
  21. Sara Hulseberg, Owner, Excel Therapy & Conditioning
  22. Terrell Joyner, Financial Planner, Charter Oak Financial
  23. Ashley LeBlanc, Nurse Practice Manager of Thoracic Surgery and Nursing Director of the Lung Cancer Screening Program, Mercy Medical Center
  24. Emily Leonczyk, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, the Markens Group Inc.
  25. Delmarina López, Founder, Delmarina Lopez Consulting; Chicopee City Councilor       
  26. Rob Madrid, President, Digiarks
  27. Mike Marcotte, President, Marcotte Ford
  28. Jeffery Markham Jr., Program Officer, Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts
  29. Stephanie O’Leary, Technology Assurance Manager, KPMG US
  30. Nick Pandolfi, Owner, Pandolfi Landscape Construction
  31. Amanda Pham, Executive Director, Springfield Redevelopment Authority
  32. Dallas Pilecki, Co-owner, Serendipity Psych
  33. Israel Rivera, Interim Regional Manager, Families First; Holyoke City Councilor
  34. Chelsea Russell, Manager/CPA, Meyers Brothers Kalicka, P.C.
  35. Kyle Snow, President, Snow & Sons Landscaping
  36. Ciara Speller, Evening Anchor, WWLP-22 News
  37. Andrea St. Louis, Owner, The Tatted Professionals; Director, Jill Ker Conway Innovation & Entrepreneurship Center, Smith College
  38. Brian Sullivan, Vice President, Northeast IT Systems Inc.
  39. Erica Swallow, Realtor, Turnberg & Swallow Team, Coldwell Banker Realty
  40. Ashley Tresoline, Owner, Bella Foodie

Business West is now accepting applications for the class of 2023. To apply, click here.

