22News Open for Business series starts Monday

Massachusetts
(WWLP) – As Covid-19 infection rates decline, many people are wondering which stores are open for business.

Starting Monday, 22News will investigate which stores and services are open and offering services to customers. We will also look into which stores are planning to reopen soon and what precautions have been set in place to prevent community spread of Covid-19.

We will look into Massachusetts and surrounding states to bring you the most accurate information.

Our Open for Business special series begins Monday, May 11, 2020.

