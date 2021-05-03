22News reporter Katrina Kincade to compete at Miss Massachusetts after winning Miss North Shore competition

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News reporter Katrina Kincade won the Miss North Shore competition on May 2nd. She will be competing in the Miss Massachusetts competition as part of the Miss America Organization on July 16th and 17th.

In the Miss America Organization all competitors have Social Impact Initiatives, which are causes they advocate for during their year of service. Kincade’s is “Special Olympics Massachusetts: Inclusion Revolution.” As a 14 year volunteer with the organization, she encourages people to volunteer with Special Olympics to increase inclusion efforts in local communities as well as create programs in schools that bring together neurodiverse and neurotypical students in play and physical wellbeing.

Kincade’s talent, which accounted for 40% of the competition is jazz singing. She sang Etta James’

“At Last.”