CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A new challenger has entered the race for Massachusetts’ Attorney General, a position soon to be vacant, as Maura Healey sets her sights on the governor’s office.

Quentin Palfrey has some previous experience with the State’s Attorney General’s Office as a former Chief of the Health Care Division. He also served as a senior advisor for the White House during the Obama Administration, and as Acting General Counsel for President Biden’s Department of Commerce.

22News spoke with Palfrey Sunday and he told us what he’s aiming for as a possible Attorney General.

“I think all too often, on Beacon Hill people really focus on just the Greater Boston Area. One of the things I want to make sure is that I’m an Attorney General who represents the entire state, that understands the issue here in the Pioneer Valley and western Mass. I think there’s an opportunity to really focus on consumer protection, worker’s rights, and civil rights.” Quentin Palfrey

Palfrey currently is up against two other candidates, Andrea Campbell and Shannon Liss-Riordan. Voters will be able to decide who they want to be the state’s next Attorney General on Tuesday, November 8.