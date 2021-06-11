23 attorneys general show support for CDC eviction moratorium

(WWLP) – Twenty-three attorneys general, including Massachusetts AG Maura Healey are showing their support for the CDC’s eviction moratorium by taking it to the Supreme Court.

The CDC order protects certain tenants who aren’t able to pay full rent because of a loss of income or medical expenses.

This group of attorneys general believe that the measures should remain in place. They also think that lifting the ban helps stop the spread of COVID-19.

It’s currently set to expire on June 30, but could be extended again.