240 Massachusetts State Police recruits to be sworn in at Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The 240 trainees of the Massachusetts State Police 85th Recruit Training Troop will be sworn in Wednesday.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the graduation ceremony will be held on the field at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough at Noon and will practice social distancing guidelines. The ceremony is expected to last approximately 45 minutes.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak and social distancing advisory, families and friends of the trainees are not allowed to attend.

The trainees entered the State Police Academy in January, but are graduating several weeks early in order to limit the possibility of spreading the virus.

This is the first time a Massachusetts State Police graduation will be held at Gillette Stadium. According to Massachusetts State Police, the location was chosen because the football field allows adequate space for the trainees to stand in formation while keeping their distance from each other. All participants will also wear masks.

F-15’s from the 104th Fighter Wing at Barnes Air National Guard Base in Westfield will be passing over the graduation from 12:15 p.m. to 12:25 p.m. The full schedule of Operation: American Resolve was released to the public and will fly over 16 locations.

22News will have full coverage Wednesday on WWLP.com.