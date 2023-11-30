DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday brought immense fortune to two lottery winners who claimed their prizes on the same day at the Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

Percy Law Group 2023 Lottery Trust-19 of Taunton secured the $25 million grand prize from the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” $50 instant game, while Let It Be Trust of Foxborough bagged an $11.7 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot.

Represented by trustee Thomas J. Percy, the Taunton trust opted for the cash option, receiving a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes. Percy described the winner as a family person, humble, and appreciative. The winning ticket was purchased at Red’s in Fall River, earning the store a $50,000 bonus.

Let It Be Trust, represented by trustee Felix Betro, chose the cash option for its $11.7 million Megabucks Doubler jackpot, receiving $7,486,238 before taxes. Betro shared the winner’s plans to reduce work, focus on family, and explore travel opportunities. The jackpot-winning ticket was bought at Joe’s Kwik Mart in Franklin, earning the store a $50,000 bonus.

These wins mark historic achievements, with the $25 million prize being the largest ever offered by the Mass Lottery in an instant “scratch and win” game. The “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” still holds one $25 million prize. Megabucks Doubler, now named Megabucks, boasts improved odds, a higher average jackpot, and increased non-jackpot prize payouts, with a new Monday drawing added to the weekly schedule.