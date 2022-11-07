CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The second season of black bear hunting begins Monday in Massachusetts.

The second season of black bear hunting in Massachusetts always begins on the first Monday of November. This year, those dates are Monday, November 7 through Saturday, November 26. Hunting is allowed half an hour before sunrise and ends half an hour after sunset. Hunting is not allowed on Sundays. Only one bear per hunter is allowed each calendar year.

The second bear season allows rifle, muzzleloader, and archery for hunting. Shotguns are not allowed in the first or second season. Hunters are required to have a bear permit, which is $10 for both residents and non-residents. The permit can be purchased on the MassWildlife website.

Hunters are required to wear a blaze orange hat in Wildlife Management areas stocked with pheasants or quail during the second black bear hunting season. MassWildlife is asking all hunters that harvest a black bear to submit a tooth and hair sample to help determine the bear’s age and to study the bear’s genetics.

Illegal hunting methods:

It is illegal to use dogs during bear hunting

Using bait for bear hunting is illegal, including the use of lures, scents, or any substance that may attract a bear.

Wanton waste: It is unlawful to intentionally leave a wounded or dead animal in the field or forest without making a reasonable effort to retrieve and use it. However, this does not apply to animals unfit for consumption use (animals that parts are damaged, destroyed, decayed, rotting, diseased, or infected.)

The last black bear hunting season will be held from November 28 to December 10. Muzzleloaders, archery and shotguns are allowed in the last season.