SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Downtown Springfield hosted several major events last weekend with tens of thousands of people boosting the local economy.

Tina Fay & Amy Poehler kicked off the events at MassMutual with a sold-out show on Thursday. Then, thousands of athletes and their families began arriving Friday to attend the Ironman Triathlon. Bruno Mars performed on Saturday and Sunday in front of some 10,000 fans at sold-out shows, and Restaurant Week kicked off ready to serve visitors from all over the country.

In a news release sent to 22News from Sean Dolan at MassMutual Center, the events brought an economic impact of an estimated $3.5 million to restaurants, bars, hotels, parking lots, and other City venues, according to data analyzed by Tourism Economics.

Additional events that took place in downtown Springfield last weekend include, Psychic Medium Matt Fraser, comedian Brian Glowacki, Brass Attack at MGM Springfield’s Free Music Fridays.

“Our team and our MGM partners reflect the MCCA’s commitment to excellence and excitement, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Bruno Mars, Ironman and the recent Thunderbirds playoffs – so much is happening in Downtown Springfield. We look forward to building on our momentum in making the convention center and arena a cornerstone of downtown Springfield’s commercial success,” stated David Gibbons, Executive Director of the MCCA.

“What an incredible weekend! Our entire team could not be more proud to have played a role in bringing thousands of people to downtown Springfield to experience a showstopping lineup of artists. To feel the energy and excitement spill out of the MassMutual arena and into local bars and restaurants was simply amazing. We look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to bring world-class entertainment to the City and the region,” said Chris Kelley, MGM Springfield President & COO.

“It was a phenomenal weekend welcoming world class entertainment and tens of thousands of guests to the region. MassMutual Center is delighted that all three shows hosted in the building were sold out and brought tremendous economic impact to the City of Springfield. Another great showcase of the collaboration between MGM Springfield and the MCCA,” said Sean Dolan, General Manager of the MassMutual Center.