ROCKPORT, Mass. (WWLP) – Three boaters were found unresponsive by the Coast Guard on Friday and one other person is still missing off the Massachusetts coast.

According to the Coast Guard Northeast, four people left Hampton, New Hampshire Wednesday morning to fish in a 17-feet center console boat. They were reportedly heading to fish near Jeffreys Lodge, approximately 10 miles off the Massachusetts coast.

On Thursday afternoon, the Coast Guard began a search for the fishermen and found an overturned boat roughly seven miles northeast of Cape Ann. No one was found near the boat.

Several hours later, crews found three “unresponsive” people in the area of the overturned boat. Crews are still searching for one person that is still missing. If anyone has any information that can assist the search crew, you are asked to contact Sector Northern New England at (207) 767-0303.