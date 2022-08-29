SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – For one day only, movie tickets will be just $3 in the vast majority of theaters.

It’s part of a newly launched “National Cinema Day” aimed at enticing moviegoers during a quiet spell at the box office. It will take place on September 3rd in more than 3,000 theaters and on more than 30,000 thousand screens. Labor Day weekend is traditionally one of the slowest weekends in theaters.

“After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing,” said Cinema Foundation president Jackie Brenneman. “We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.”

Major chains, including AMC and Regal Cinemas, are participating, as well as South Hadley’s Tower Theaters.

Cinemark in West Springfield is showing the following movies on Saturday:

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Jaws (1975)

Gigi & Nate

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (English Dubbed)

The Invitation

Beast

Bullet Train

DC League of Super-Pets

Top Gun: Maverick

Thor: Love and Thunder

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Regal MGM Springfield is showing the following movies on Saturday:

Spider-Man: No Way Home (Reissue)The Invitation

The invitation

Three Thousand Years of Longing

Top Gun: Maverick

Bullet Train

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Star Trek II: Wrath Khan 40th Anniversary by TCM

Lifemark

AMC Theatres in Plainville is showing the following movies on Saturday: