WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Lottery is alerting residents of three Powerball tickets that are set to expire soon.

All three tickets are worth $50,000 after they matched four out of five winning numbers as well as the Powerball. The winners have one year to claim their prizes but there isn’t much time left.

Here are the winning tickets:

06-28-47-58-59, 18 – Sold at M & M Market, 169 Lincoln St. in Worcester Drew on April 2, 2022

15-21-32-62-65, 26 – Sold at Honey Farms, 87 Main St. in Rutland Drew on April 16, 2022

14-21-37-44-63, 01 – Sold at Cumberland Farms, 581 Kelly Blvd. in North Attleborough Drew on April 30, 2022



Check those drawers! The last claimed lottery prize near the expiration date was found inside a drawer after the winner forget he bought the ticket nearly one year ago.

Prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Massachusetts Lottery returns to the state and is distributed across every city and town.