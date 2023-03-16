WORCESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Lottery is alerting residents of three Powerball tickets that are set to expire soon.
All three tickets are worth $50,000 after they matched four out of five winning numbers as well as the Powerball. The winners have one year to claim their prizes but there isn’t much time left.
Here are the winning tickets:
- 06-28-47-58-59, 18 – Sold at M & M Market, 169 Lincoln St. in Worcester
- Drew on April 2, 2022
- 15-21-32-62-65, 26 – Sold at Honey Farms, 87 Main St. in Rutland
- Drew on April 16, 2022
- 14-21-37-44-63, 01 – Sold at Cumberland Farms, 581 Kelly Blvd. in North Attleborough
- Drew on April 30, 2022
Check those drawers! The last claimed lottery prize near the expiration date was found inside a drawer after the winner forget he bought the ticket nearly one year ago.
Prizes that expire become part of the net profit that the Massachusetts Lottery returns to the state and is distributed across every city and town.