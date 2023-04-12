BOSTON (WWLP) – A three-year-old goldendoodle is recovering after he was struck by a vehicle and was severely injured.

The young specialty breed dog, named Teddy, escaped his home through a fence one day and was hit by a car. His owners took him to Angell Medical Center in Boston on March 25, where it was discovered that Teddy fractured his front right leg and had a deep wound on his front left leg. Both injuries were expected to take months to recover from.

“Teddy’s case is complex,” explained MSPCA-Angell Director of Adoption Centers and Programs, Mike Keiley. “When we discussed it with [his owners] and detailed Teddy’s expected recovery process, they decided it would be best to surrender, so we could rehome him.”

“We understand and respect the owners’ decision, and are hopeful that we can give Teddy the care he needs that will allow us to find him a new family to help with the final stages of his recovery,” he elaborated.

Teddy is currently in a splint but veterinarians aren’t sure how he will heal, or even if one of his legs will need to be amputated.

“Teddy’s moving around well with the splint, and he’s incredibly sweet,” detailed Huang. “When he spends time with us in the [Adoption Center] office, he’s well behaved and friendly. He’ll be a wonderful pet when he’s ready to find his new home.”

Once Teddy has recovered, MSPCA will post on social media that he is ready for adoption. The cost of his recovery is expected to be around $10,000. Donations towards MSPCA help them pay for incidents like these.