BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts State Police have been on alert this Fourth of July weekend, making sure the problem with illegal fireworks is down to a minimum.

However, the problem exists and so must law enforcement. Troopers have issued summonses to over 30 people who transported fireworks into Massachusetts.

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

Fireworks are illegal to possess in Massachusetts and are the cause of many fires and injuries.