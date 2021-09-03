$300 weekly federal jobless aid to expire in MA this week

BOSTON (WWLP) – Residents in Massachusetts collecting federal unemployment will lose their benefits as of Saturday.

The Federal Unemployment Insurance benefits, including Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Mixed Earners Unemployment Compensation (MEUC) ends September 4.

According to the state’s website, no weeks after September 4 will be paid even if there is a balance or remaining weeks to claim.

Federal jobless aid was first approved in 2020 when the COVID-19 outbreak hit, forcing businesses to shutdowns. The expiration will affect about 300,000 people in Massachusetts without any unemployment benefits.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit MassHire to search for job posting and additional resources. There are more than 200,000 jobs available in Massachusetts. The state’s minimum wage is $13.50 an hour, which will rise to $14.25 in the new year and raised to $15.00 an hour beginning January 1, 2023.

The unemployment assistance telecenter will be closed Monday in observance of Labor Day.