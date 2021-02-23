30,000 citations, warnings issued since hands-free driving law implemented

(WWLP) – It has been a year since the state put into place the hands-free driving law, in an effort to stop distracted driving.

In that time 30,000 citations and warnings have been issued to drivers in Massachusetts.

Drivers who are 18 and over can only use electronic devices and mobile phones in hands-free mode and are only permitted to touch devices to activate the hands-free mode.

Drivers who are under 18 are not allowed to use any electronic devices. All phone use while driving is illegal, including use in hands-free mode.

Fines can be up to $500 for violating the law.