30th annual Super 60 Recognition Celebration in Springfield

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Business leaders were honored Friday for their contributions to our economy by the Springfield Regional Chamber.
The Super 60 awards were presented at the annual luncheon and recognition program at Chez Josef in Agawam. The program celebrated privately owned businesses with revenues of at least $1 million in the last fiscal year.
22News is a proud sponsor of this event each year. Our anchor Barry Kriger was a Master of Ceremonies.
The 2019 Super 60 winners:
REVENUE GROWTH
- The Nunes Companies, Inc. Ludlow
- Brewmasters Brewing Services, LLC Williamsburg
- Christopher Heights of Northampton Northampton
- A.G. Miller Co Inc. Springfield
- Adam Quenneville Roofing & Siding, Inc. * South Hadley
- American Pest Solutions, Inc. Springfield
- Baystate Crushing and Recycling Inc. Ludlow
- Burgess, Schultz & Robb, PC East Longmeadow
- City Enterprise, Inc. * Springfield
- Courier Express, Inc. Springfield
- EOS Approach, LLC / Proshred Security Intn’l Wilbraham
- Gallagher Real Estate Holyoke
- GMH Fence Company, Inc. East Longmeadow
- Goss & McLain Insurance Agency, Inc. Holyoke
- Greenough Packaging & Maintenance Supplies, Inc. West Springfield
- Kenney Masonry LLC Belchertown
- Knight Machine Tool Company, Inc. South Hadley
- L & L Property Service, LLC West Springfield
- Ludlow Heating and Cooling, Inc. Ludlow
- Michael’s Party Rentals, Inc. Palmer
- Oasis Shower Doors (EG Partners LLC) * Feeding Hills
- Pioneer Valley Financial Group, LLC Ludlow
- R.R. Leduc Corp. * Holyoke
- Sanderson MacLeod, Inc. * Palmer
- Summit Careers, Inc. Springfield
- Thunderbirds (Springfield Hockey LLC) Springfield
- United Industrial Textile Products, Inc. West Springfield
- Villa Rose Restaurant (Tavares and Branco Enterprises Inc.) Ludlow
- Webber & Grinnell Insurance Agency, Inc. * Northampton
- Westside Finishing Company, Inc. * Holyoke
TOTAL REVENUE
- Whalley Computer Associates, Inc. * Southwick
- Marcotte Ford Sales, Inc. Holyoke
- Tighe & Bond * Westfield
- Arrow Security Co., Inc. Springfield
- Baltazar Contractors Ludlow
- Bob Pion Buick GMC, Inc. Chicopee
- Center Square Grill (Fun Dining Inc.) East Longmeadow
- Charter Oak Insurance & Financial Services Holyoke
- Commercial Distributing Co, Inc. Westfield
- Con-Test Analytical Laboratory (Filli LLC) East Longmeadow
- Court Square Group, Inc. Springfield
- David R. Northup Electrical Contractors, Inc. Agawam
- The Dowd Agencies, LLC Holyoke
- E.F. Corcoran Plumbing & Heating Co., Inc. * Springfield
- Freedom Credit Union Springfield
- Governors America Corp-GAC Mgmt Co. * Agawam
- Haluch Water Contracting, Inc. Ludlow
- Holyoke Pediatrics Associates, LLP Holyoke
- JET Industries, Inc. Agawam
- Kittredge Equipment Co., Inc. Agawam
- Lancer Transportation & Sulco Warehousing & Logistics Springfield
- Louis and Clark Drug, Inc. Springfield
- Maybury Associates, Inc. * East Longmeadow
- Paragus Strategic IT Hadley
- Rediker Software, Inc. Hampden
- Rock Valley Tool, LLC Easthampton
- Skips Outdoor Accents, Inc. Agawam
- Tiger Press (Shafii’s Inc.) East Longmeadow
- Troy Industries, Inc. West Springfield
- United Personnel Services, Inc. Springfield
* Indicates qualified in both categories
