30th annual Super 60 Recognition Celebration in Springfield

Massachusetts
AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Business leaders were honored Friday for their contributions to our economy by the Springfield Regional Chamber.

The Super 60 awards were presented at the annual luncheon and recognition program at Chez Josef in Agawam. The program celebrated privately owned businesses with revenues of at least $1 million in the last fiscal year.

22News is a proud sponsor of this event each year. Our anchor Barry Kriger was a Master of Ceremonies.

The 2019 Super 60 winners:

REVENUE GROWTH

  1. The Nunes Companies, Inc. Ludlow
  2. Brewmasters Brewing Services, LLC Williamsburg
  3. Christopher Heights of Northampton Northampton
  4. A.G. Miller Co Inc. Springfield
  5. Adam Quenneville Roofing & Siding, Inc. * South Hadley
  6. American Pest Solutions, Inc. Springfield
  7. Baystate Crushing and Recycling Inc. Ludlow
  8. Burgess, Schultz & Robb, PC East Longmeadow
  9. City Enterprise, Inc. * Springfield
  10. Courier Express, Inc. Springfield
  11. EOS Approach, LLC / Proshred Security Intn’l Wilbraham
  12. Gallagher Real Estate Holyoke
  13. GMH Fence Company, Inc. East Longmeadow
  14. Goss & McLain Insurance Agency, Inc. Holyoke
  15. Greenough Packaging & Maintenance Supplies, Inc. West Springfield
  16. Kenney Masonry LLC Belchertown
  17. Knight Machine Tool Company, Inc. South Hadley
  18. L & L Property Service, LLC West Springfield
  19. Ludlow Heating and Cooling, Inc. Ludlow
  20. Michael’s Party Rentals, Inc. Palmer
  21. Oasis Shower Doors (EG Partners LLC) * Feeding Hills
  22. Pioneer Valley Financial Group, LLC Ludlow
  23. R.R. Leduc Corp. * Holyoke
  24. Sanderson MacLeod, Inc. * Palmer
  25. Summit Careers, Inc. Springfield
  26. Thunderbirds (Springfield Hockey LLC) Springfield
  27. United Industrial Textile Products, Inc. West Springfield
  28. Villa Rose Restaurant (Tavares and Branco Enterprises Inc.) Ludlow
  29. Webber & Grinnell Insurance Agency, Inc. * Northampton
  30. Westside Finishing Company, Inc. * Holyoke

TOTAL REVENUE

  1. Whalley Computer Associates, Inc. * Southwick
  2. Marcotte Ford Sales, Inc. Holyoke
  3. Tighe & Bond * Westfield
  4. Arrow Security Co., Inc. Springfield
  5. Baltazar Contractors Ludlow
  6. Bob Pion Buick GMC, Inc. Chicopee
  7. Center Square Grill (Fun Dining Inc.) East Longmeadow
  8. Charter Oak Insurance & Financial Services Holyoke
  9. Commercial Distributing Co, Inc. Westfield
  10. Con-Test Analytical Laboratory (Filli LLC) East Longmeadow
  11. Court Square Group, Inc. Springfield
  12. David R. Northup Electrical Contractors, Inc. Agawam
  13. The Dowd Agencies, LLC Holyoke
  14. E.F. Corcoran Plumbing & Heating Co., Inc. * Springfield
  15. Freedom Credit Union Springfield
  16. Governors America Corp-GAC Mgmt Co. * Agawam
  17. Haluch Water Contracting, Inc. Ludlow
  18. Holyoke Pediatrics Associates, LLP Holyoke
  19. JET Industries, Inc. Agawam
  20. Kittredge Equipment Co., Inc. Agawam
  21. Lancer Transportation & Sulco Warehousing & Logistics Springfield
  22. Louis and Clark Drug, Inc. Springfield
  23. Maybury Associates, Inc. * East Longmeadow
  24. Paragus Strategic IT Hadley
  25. Rediker Software, Inc. Hampden
  26. Rock Valley Tool, LLC Easthampton
  27. Skips Outdoor Accents, Inc. Agawam
  28. Tiger Press (Shafii’s Inc.) East Longmeadow
  29. Troy Industries, Inc. West Springfield
  30. United Personnel Services, Inc. Springfield

* Indicates qualified in both categories

