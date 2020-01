(WWLP) – The Cannabis Control Commission has approved 31 new provisional licenses for marijuana establishments in the state.

Four of them are in western Massachusetts:

Mass Alternative Care was approved for a site in Amherst

Cannabis Connection in Westfield

Herbal Pathways in Pittsfield

16-20 Labs in Athol

Provisional licenses are not enough to open. A final license must be obtained from the CCC before sales begin.