$314M Mega Millions Lottery Jackpot; sales decline

(WWLP) – Through the first four months of the fiscal year the Massachusetts Lottery has seen a decline in sales.

The lottery’s executive director said the decline in sales is due to the recent lack of big jackpots in for the Powerball and Mega Millions.

State lottery sales in October were about $61 million less than the total sales in October of 2018. The biggest changes during that month were the lack of tickets sold for multistate draw games such as Mega Millions and Powerball.

Sales for Powerball were down were down $20 million and Mega Millions were down $50 million.

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot will be the largest since June 7, when a $530 million was won on a ticket sold in California.

Governor Charlie Baker said the lottery should still have a positive impact on the community.

“They do a good job managing the budget. Even if the revenue numbers go up or down, the money that gets returned stays the same or has gone up a bit.” Governor Charlie Baker

Even if you don’t play the lottery the lack in sales is still something you should care about. For every dollar spent on the lottery in Massachusetts, about 19 cents goes to the state’s 351 cities and towns.

Last year they received 1.1 billion in revenue. That money is used for local aid for services such as public safety, parks, and public works.

