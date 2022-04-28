HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – It was a day of connection and education for the autism community in western Massachusetts on Thursday.

22News found how a local conference works to empower both families and individuals with autism.

The community came together virtually for the 31st annual autism conference, titled A Whole Life: the Empowered Journey.

Hosted by Autism Connections, the conference created a platform for experts and families to exchange information and learn about living with autism. Breakout sessions and keynote speakers covered topics like understanding sensory challenges and effective social, emotional skill training. All sessions examined parts of a life’s journey with autism.

Alix Generous, 2022 Autism Conference Keynote Speaker said, “It’s life long, it’s not something that just affects little kids, it’s something that even adults have to deal with.”

Event organizer Autism connections believes this conference is also a wonderful way for local families to connect and learn.

It was nice to see individuals with autism participating in this conference, both as attendees and as speakers.