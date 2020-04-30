32 school districts across Massachusetts receive funding to address lead levels in school drinking water

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP)– The Board of Trustees for the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust (the Trust) approved the first round of grants totaling $675,000 to 32 school districts for the Trust’s School Water Improvement Grant (SWIG) program.

The funds will cover the purchase and installation of filtered water bottle filling stations to address detection of lead in drinking water at eligible public schools. This program is designed to encourage communities to perform lead testing and address elevated levels with the help of state experts.

The program is funded through a $5 million appropriation filed by Governor Baker and approved by the legislature. It will provide grants to school districts that have participated in the state’s lead testing program or other comparable testing for drinking water fixtures.

The $675,000 is expected to install 225 fixtures in 95 schools, that will be used to reduce the lead levels in school drinking water. Grant awards were calculated based on a per fixture award of $3,000. Award funds may be used for the purchase and installation of bottle filling stations, the future testing of these fixtures and the purchase of replacement filters.

Under current federal and state laws, lead testing in schools is voluntary. Water supplied to schools is generally free of lead, but lead can be introduced into drinking water through plumbing and fixtures in buildings – especially in older facilities.

The complete awards list can be found here.