BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) announced Thursday that 36 more cases of monkeypox were confirmed in men within the past week.

According to a news release sent to 22News by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH), the 36 cases announced Thursday had their diagnoses between July 21 and July 27. The Massachusetts DPH is working with local health officials, the patients, and healthcare providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patients while they were infectious.

Individuals with monkeypox are advised to isolate and avoid contact with others until they are no longer infectious.

Due to the extremely limited national availability of vaccines, the JYNNEOS vaccine in Massachusetts still remains limited at this time. Vaccination is available to individuals who meet the CDC’s eligibility criteria and who live or work in Massachusetts. As of July 27, 4,303 doses of the JYNNEOS vaccine have been administered in the Commonwealth.

The vaccine is prioritized for individuals at greatest risk of exposure to someone with monkeypox. If you believe you qualify for a monkeypox vaccine, you should contact your healthcare provider or one of the state’s providers’ locations. For more information, you can visit the state website and learn more about the vaccine.

Current data from CDC indicate that there have been 4,639 cases of monkeypox virus this year in US residents as of July 27.