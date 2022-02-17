STOW, Mass. (WWLP)– The Department of Fire Services has announced that 234 municipal fire departments across the state will receive $1.8 million in grant funding to support fire education programs.

Read the full list of departments and awards here.

The grants are broken down by program:

227 communities will receive Student Awareness of Fire Education (S.A.F.E.) and Senior SAFE grants

One community will receive a S.A.F.E. grant only

Six communities will receive Senior SAFE grants only

“The Department of Fire Services’ S.A.F.E. grant program continues to make effective fire safety education available to hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts kids,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Thanks in part to these grants, Massachusetts has raised a generation of fire-safe families and we are glad to continue those efforts with today’s awards.”

According to the Department of Fire Services no children have died in a fire in Massachusetts since March 2019, and the average number of children dying in fires annually has dropped by 78% since the S.A.F.E. Program began. The success of that program led to the creation of the Senior SAFE Program, which provides fire education programs for senior citizens, the demographic with the highest risk for dying in a fire.

Both programs are funded by the legislature through the Executive Office of the Public Safety & Security.