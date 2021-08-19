3rd COVID-19 shot likely to be recommended 8 months after vaccination

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at a community vaccination event in a predominately Latino neighborhood in Los Angeles, California, August 11, 2021. – All teachers in California will have to be vaccinated against Covid-19 or submit to weekly virus tests, Governor Gavin Newsom announced on August 11, as authorities grapple with exploding infection rates. The number of people testing positive for the disease has surged in recent weeks, with the highly infectious Delta variant blamed for the bulk of new cases. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The federal government plans to rollout COVID-19 booster shots to bolster immunity and help protect people from the Delta variant.

In about a month, around September 20th, a third dose of the vaccine is expected to become widely available. It is likely those who became fully vaccinated in January or earlier, would be first line.

The recommendation is to get the booster shot eight months after receiving the second dose, which would prioritize the most vulnerable groups who had early access to the vaccine. According to infectious disease experts, a third dose will boost immunity to the virus since it could fade in time after receiving the second shot. The good news is that there is a better chance of not suffering mild symptoms with the booster shot.

Dr. Armando Paez, the Chief of Baystate Health Infectious Diseases Division said, “It doesn’t mean the two doses weren’t effective, the two dose MRNA schedule of vaccines were effective at preventing severe infection, hospitalization and deaths. Looking forward, I think its a good move to boost immunity and to hopefully prevent infection if that’s the target.”

If you got the one dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the CDC says its likely you also would eventually need a booster shot. They expect to have more long term data on the Johnson & Johnson shot in the coming weeks.

Both CVS and Walgreens are awaiting federal guidance before administering third doses to all eligible patients. They already got the green light to provide boosters to select people with weakened immune systems.