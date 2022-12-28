BOSTON (WWLP) – In the Commonwealth, the Baker-Polito Administration announced grants totaling $4.1 million to 11 community-based organizations and healthcare providers.

An abortion care provider, sexual and reproductive health care provider, or support for costs associated with receiving abortion care, such as transportation, childcare payments, lodging, translation services, and abortion doulas, are among the 11 organizations funded.

“Today’s announcement is one more step in affirming this Administration’s commitment to ensuring access to reproductive health care, including access to the full spectrum of reproductive health services,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders. “These funds help fulfill that commitment by expanding access to timely and safe reproductive health care that meets the needs of individuals and families.”

“Funding provided by these awards will support the infrastructure and capacity of reproductive health providers throughout the Commonwealth to ensure that sexual and reproductive health services are accessible to all Massachusetts residents and other individuals who may come to our state to seek care,” said Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke.

These funds come from the FY23 state budget, which appropriated $2 million to support improvements in reproductive health access, infrastructure, and security. An additional $2.1 million comes from a reserve fund established by Chapter 268 of the Acts of 2022 to address reproductive and family planning service needs in the Commonwealth. All-volunteer abortion funds will be used to expand abortion access across the Commonwealth, increase telehealth use in abortion care, train providers, and improve outreach.

Awarded organizations include the following: