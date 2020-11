CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You may have felt some rumbles Sunday morning in the Springfield area.

The USGS is reporting a magnitude 4.0 earthquake detected in Bliss Corner, Massachusetts which is located in the southeast part of the state. The earthquake hit around 9:10 a.m. Sunday morning and rumbles of the earthquake could be felt as far as Springfield.

Reports were received across Rhode Island, Connecticut, and parts of western Massachusetts.