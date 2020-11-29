$4.7 million grant awarded to support food security in Massachusetts

Photo by Ryan Hutton; EEA Secretary Kathleen Theoharides, center, helps YMCA workers package food for distribution to those in need at DCR’s Melnea A. Cass Recreation Complex in Roxbury on Tuesday prior to the announcement of $4.7 million in grants as part of the fifth round of the Commonwealth’s Food Security Infrastructure Program.

BOSTON (WWLP) — The Baker-Polito Administration announced last week $4.7 million in grants that will be used to address food insecurities across the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This money is part of a fifth round of the $36 million Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program created after being recommended by the Administration’s COVID-19 Command Center’s Food Security Task Force. The task force works to ensure all families and residents of the state have access to healthy food.

“We recognize that food insecurity remains a significant challenge for many families throughout the Commonwealth, making our efforts to secure a resilient, diverse local food supply chain even more critical,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Through a $56 million investment through our Food Security Task Force, our Administration is committed to investing in our local food infrastructure and ensuring a secure supply of food, which will enable us to ensure that families throughout Massachusetts can access local, nutritious food as they continue to meet the challenges created by the pandemic.”

“During this holiday season it is important that families across Massachusetts, especially those living in underserved communities, receive better access to healthy, local food,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito. “The investments made through this program will help Massachusetts’ farmers and food producers build on the progress our state has made since the onset of the pandemic to ensure a strong local food chain.”

The Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program works to make sure all Massachusetts residents have access to food, especially local food. Farmers, fishermen, and other local food producers are also considered in the program. They are connected to a strong food system to help mitigate future food supply and distribution disruption.

This fifth round of the grant program will give a total of $4,742,293 to 54 awardees, including over a dozen in western Massachusetts, to help fund critical investments in technology, capacity, equipment, and other needs to help local food producers.

In the program’s first four rounds, the Administration awarded over $17.7 million to more than 137 recipients.

The awardees for the fifth round of the Food Security Infrastructure Grant Program include: