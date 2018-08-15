4 Massachusetts State Police members suspended in ongoing overtime scandal

Four members of the Massachusetts State Police have been temporarily relieved of duty after a hearing Wednesday, officials say.

State Police spokesman David Procopio said in a news release to 22News that the department is scheduling internal hearings to determine what their duty status will be while an investigation into their overtime shifts in process.

There are currently 46 members of State Police personnel being investigated for the overtime scandal.

“Today’s actions are the result of our continued review of records and data indicative of whether Department members were present and working overtime shifts for which they were paid,” Colonel Kerry A. Gilpin, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, stated in the news release. “Our commitment to the public, and to the vast majority of Troopers who conduct themselves with integrity and dedication to duty every day, is to identify anyone who has violated their oath, and we continue to do just that.”

This move by the department is part of the ongoing investigation into overtime pay and actual hours worked at the former Troop E.

The overtime scandal has led to reforms in the police department including the installation of GPS systems in cruisers, audits of the 50 highest earners for each quarter, and a pilot program for body cameras expected to be in place by early next year.