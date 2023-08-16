BOSTON (WWLP) – Starting this weekend, about 40 Boston police officers will be temporarily transferred from specialized units to work in different districts, as the department contends with a lack of staff.

It’s an issue that departments across the country have been dealing with.

The head of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association says it’ll force units that are already short to work with even less resources.

The transferred officers will complete 20 tours of duty.